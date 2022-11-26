Texoma Local
Rain Returning to Texoma

More than two inches of rain possible
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The rain is slowly returning to Texoma tonight for what will be a big thunderstorm event. Lots of rain and lightning will occur overnight across all of Texoma. It will still be going strong Saturday morning and continue into the afternoon. Everywhere will get a good soaking with an inch to potentially more than two inches of rainfall possible. No severe threats associated with this storm other than lightning.

Storms will wrap up around sundown Saturday and clear up for Sunday and Monday. Tuesday will be unusually hot with highs in the low 70s before a strong cold front moves through to bring back colder weather just in time for December. The area of concern for severe storms Tuesday is now to our east and southeast, so Texoma can breathe a sigh of relief next week.

Hope you still have leftovers, as it’s going to be an inside day for Saturday.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

