Sunday will be rain free

At the end of the holiday weekend, Texoma will finally see a day with clearer skies and no rain. Sunday will see temperatures warm to the upper 50s with even a few lower 60s thrown in. This warming trend will continue into Tuesday where temperatures will rise to the lower 70s ahead of a cold front. This cold front will cause a steep temperature drop right in time for December. Wednesdays highs will be in the 40s with overnight lows near freezing heading into December 1st.

There is a risk of severe storms Tuesday, but the affected area is now East of Texoma. Eastern counties including Pushmataha, Choctaw and Lamar could see some scattered showers Tuesday afternoon, so there is a 20% chance of rain for Tuesday.

For now, Sunday will be a relief after having a gloomy and overcast past few days.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.