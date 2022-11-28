Ardmore Police searching for man accused of rape
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Ardmore Police Department is asking for help locating a man wanted for second degree rape.
Police said Fidencio De La Rosa had an arrest warrant issued for rape in the second degree and lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16 on November 21.
The department said any information regarding the known whereabouts of De La Rosa can be forwarded to Detective Gary of the Ardmore Police Department or a local law enforcement agency.
