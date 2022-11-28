Ardmore Police searching for man accused of rape

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Ardmore Police Department is asking for help locating a man wanted for second degree rape.

Police said Fidencio De La Rosa had an arrest warrant issued for rape in the second degree and lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16 on November 21.

The department said any information regarding the known whereabouts of De La Rosa can be forwarded to Detective Gary of the Ardmore Police Department or a local law enforcement agency.

-Please Share- The Ardmore Police Department is searching for the whereabouts of Fidencio De La Rosa of Ardmore. ... Posted by City of Ardmore - Police Department on Wednesday, November 23, 2022

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.