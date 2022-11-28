Denton police searching for hit-and-run suspect, vehicle
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DENTON, Texas (KXII) - Denton police are asking the public for help after a hit-and-run killed a man on Thanksgiving.
Police say it happened in the evening around 9 p.m. on University Drive just west of Bell Avenue.
The man was declared dead at a local hospital.
Police are hoping someone saw what happened and can help them try to find the vehicle and driver responsible.
Police said it may be a 2007-2009 Hyundai Elantra with front-end or front-side damage.
