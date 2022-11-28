Texoma Local
DNA analysis confirms remains of missing Georgia toddler found in landfill

FILE - Quinton Simon was first reported missing on Oct. 5 by his mother, Leilani Simon.
FILE - Quinton Simon was first reported missing on Oct. 5 by his mother, Leilani Simon.(Chatham County Police Department/WTOC)
By WTOC staff and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - Authorities say bones found in a Georgia landfill are the remains of a toddler who had been missing since October.

According to the FBI, DNA analysis has confirmed the bones found in a Chatham County landfill are those of 20-month-old Quinton Simon.

The bones were found in the landfill on Friday, Nov. 18, after several weeks of searching.

WTOC reported Quinton’s mother, Leilani Simon, has been charged with murder, concealing death of another, false report of a crime and false statements or writings.

Leilani Simon was arrested on Monday, Nov. 21.

She reported Quinton missing on Oct. 5.

