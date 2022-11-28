DWI suspect arrested after fleeing scene of accident

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A man was arrested, accused of driving while intoxicated and fleeing the scene of a crash Sunday.

Denison’s Communication and Media Manager, Emily Agans said Michael Ray Myers was arrested for fleeing the scene of the crash on Morton Street.

Agans said officers responded to the crash and a short pursuit then ensued after Myers fled.

Myers was arrested for fleeing the scene of an accident, evading arrest in a motor vehicle, and driving with intoxicated.

