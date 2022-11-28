Enjoy these warmer temperatures

Like Sunday, Monday saw clearer skies and warmer than normal temperatures thanks to a strong southerly wind flow. This warming trend will peak Tuesday with highs expected in the low 70s across Texoma. That is because a major cold front will move through Tuesday night into Wednesday, which will cause Wednesday morning temperatures to be in the mid-30s. Quite the temperature change!

Thankfully, the severe weather Tuesday is now officially to our East. There are no areas in Texoma under a risk for Tuesday. Some eastern Texoma counties may see a few stray showers, but they will be brief and small.

After the cold front chills Texoma out just in time for December, strong cloud cover will creep into Texoma that will cause some interesting weather heading into the weekend. Similar to the overcast skies over Thanksgiving, overnight lows will actually be quite warm as radiational cooling will be limited. Models are uncertain this far out, but because of the overcast skies rain chances are possible from Friday through Monday. I’ve set them low to 10% right now, but as the weekend comes closer we’ll have a better idea. None of the models are showing a lot of rain, just the chance of some brief scattered showers. It’ll likely be misty with the best chance of rain being Sunday.

So enjoy the warmer temperatures Tuesday, but get those warm coats and hats out for Wednesday!

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

