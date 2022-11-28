Family searching for answers after Denton County man disappears

LITTLE ELM, Texas (KXII) - A Durant native is missing from Denton County.

Familiy of Forrest Lewis said they haven’t seen or heard from him since Thanksgiving evening.

An Aunt tells News 12 Lewis was reported missing to Little Elm, and his car has been reported missing from Oak Point.

Family said they’re very concerned about Lewis. They ask if you see him or his 2015 black Mercedes GLK with license plate PZJ-5080, they ask that you call the Little Elm Police Department at (214) 975-0460.

