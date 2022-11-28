Grayson County judge elect “shocked” by sitting judge’s job appointment

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) -Grayson County judge-elect Bruce Dawsey said he will be opening an investigation into sitting county judge Bill Magers’s new job appointment.

In a post on Facebook, Dawsey said he was “shocked to learn that the Grayson County Commissioners have appointed Bill Magers to a position of great influence and authority”.

Dawsey also said that voters made it clear that they did not want Magers in a leadership position when they voted him out of office in March.

It was announced last Tuesday that Grayson County Bill Magers planned to take on a new leadership role as the North Texas Regional Airport director.

Magers was also appointed to serve as the executive director of the Grayson County Regional Mobility Authority.

Dawsey said that the investigation will be his first official action as a judge as he “priorities honesty and transparency in the government”.

