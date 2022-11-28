Texoma Local
Hochatown officially incorporates

By Epiphany La'Sha
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 5:42 AM CST
McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) — A small town on the outskirts of Idabel, Okla., patiently waited for its moment in history to be officially incorporated as a town.

Hochatown residents said they have fought for this moment for the past few years. Commissioners gathered Monday, Nov. 28 at the McCurtain County Courthouse to officially incorporate.

One resident of Hochatown said as of right now, this community has no sewer, police or paid fire department, but what they do have is a lot of history. Dian Jordan said there are only 247 registered voters in town. With the support of each other, residents were able to stick together for the past six years to get this item on the agenda for commissioners to sign off on.

”They’ll say, ‘Well, Hochatown doesn’t exist. It’s really under the lake,’ but the definition of a community has always been people who live in compact form,” Jordan said. “Certainly, some people were dispersed because of the lake; but many of the people are still here today.”

Hochatown is made of up of mostly entrepreneurs and has a lot of outdoor activities, Jordan added.

Commissioners met at 9 a.m. Monday.

