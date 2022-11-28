Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Man, woman, girl found shot to death in beds in NE Arkansas, authorities say

The sheriff’s department described the incident as a “crime of passion” and said all the...
The sheriff’s department described the incident as a “crime of passion” and said all the victims were shot while in their beds.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Ark. (AP) — A man, a woman and a 12-year-old child were found shot to death in their beds Monday at a house in northeastern Arkansas, authorities said.

Killed at the home in Madison were Shalonda Barton, JaTerrance Wright and the child, who was not identified, the St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office said. The ages of the adults were not immediately released.

The relationships among the three also were not immediately released, but the Forrest City School District issued a statement saying they were a family.

“The Forrest City School District is saddened at learning of the tragic loss of a FCSD student and other family members overnight,” the statement said.

“The district is providing administrative support and additional mental health professionals at our campuses to assist our counselors with providing mental health services to students and staff,” it said.

Deputies were performing a welfare check around 1 a.m. at the request of the mother of the woman who was killed.

The sheriff’s department described the incident as a “crime of passion” and said all the victims were shot while in their beds.

No information on any suspects was released.

The area is about 45 miles west of Memphis, Tennessee.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family said Forrest Lewis was last seen wearing this outfit on Thanksgiving evening.
Family searching for answers after Denton County man disappears
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
Grayson County judge-elect Bruce Dawsey said he will be opening an investigation into sitting...
Grayson County judge elect “shocked” by sitting judge’s job appointment
Darian Roundtree, 45, was sentenced to 50 years in prison for assault family violence with a...
Sherman man sentenced to 50 years for domestic violence
Denton police are asking the public for help after a hit-and-run killed a man on Thanksgiving.
Denton police searching for hit-and-run suspect, vehicle

Latest News

Personal loans can help at the holiday but experts urge to use them cautiously
Personal loans can help during the holidays, but experts urge to use them cautiously.
Michael Ray Myers was arrested for fleeing the scene of an accident, evading arrest in a motor...
DWI suspect arrested after fleeing scene of accident
FILE - Crosses, flowers and other memorabilia form a makeshift memorial for the victims of the...
Uvalde mom sues police, gunmaker in school massacre
Personal loans can help during the holidays, but experts urge to use them cautiously.