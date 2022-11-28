Normal Temperatures for November

November in Texoma has gone from too hot, too cold, too rainy to just right today on the final week of the month. After a gloomy Thanksgiving weekend, the skies opened up for Sunday and brought high temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. The normal high for this time of year is 58 degrees, so right where it should be. Sunday’s northerly wind will shift from the south for Monday and Tuesday, which will warm our daily highs to the 60s on Monday and then the 70s on Tuesday.

But then a late night cold front Tuesday night will drop temperatures into the 30s and 40s with Wednesday’s overnight temperatures dropping to around freezing. Sort of fitting given that’s the November/December changeover. As far as temperatures are concerned, they won’t last as next weekend looks to climb back into the 60s.

Tuesday there is a chance for severe weather to our East in Louisiana and Arkansas. The area of concern just barely touches the eastern counties of Texoma including Pushmataha, Choctaw and Lamar counties. What little parts of those counties in the area of concern are only at a marginal risk of severe storms. They’ll primarily see a few pop-up showers throughout Tuesday while the main area concern will be much farther to the East.

So enjoy these normal temperatures for the next few days, because the start of December will be chilly!

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

