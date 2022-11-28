Paris man arrested after striking two firefighters

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Paris Police arrested a man after he struck two firefighters while resisting arrest.

According to a press release, police responded to a narcotics violation on Friday, where they found 20-year-old Stevie Darrell Gardner III under the influence of an unknown substance.

Officers then attempted to assess Gardner for the intoxicant, when he attempted to flee from the scene.

Gardner resisted arrest and struck two firefighters in the process.

Gardner was charged with two counts of assault on a public servant, harassment of a public servant, and resisting arrest, according to the press release.

Gardner was transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

