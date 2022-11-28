Texoma Local
Sherman man sentenced to 26 years for aggravated assault with a machete


A Sherman man was sentenced Monday to 26 years in prison for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman man was sentenced to 26 years in prison for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

59-year-old James Alexander Stuart, was found guilty Monday following a trial on October 17.

According to a press release, on August 17, 2021, Sherman Police responded to a called regarding a disturbance on West Houston Street.

The caller reported Stuart was chasing his brother around, attempting to hit him with a machete.

Stuart then approached the caller and was aggressive with him as well.

When police arrived, Stuart was arrested and the machete was found in the bed of his pickup truck.

“This will not be the defendant’s first trip to prison. Our office sent him to prison on for felony DWI in 2015,” commented Assistant District Attorney Eli Brown. “He will have plenty of time to think about the consequences of his actions.”

Due to the nature of the offense the defendant must serve at least at least half of his sentence before being considered for parole.

