Sherman man sentenced to 50 years for domestic violence

A Sherman man was sentenced to 50 years in prison for assault family violence with a previous...
A Sherman man was sentenced to 50 years in prison for assault family violence with a previous conviction.(WABI)
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman man was sentenced to 50 years in prison for assault family violence with a previous conviction.

According to a press release, 45-year-old Darian Roundtree was found guilty Monday following a trial on September 6th.

In November 2020, Sherman Police began investigating an incident on domestic violence after the victim reported being assaulted by Roundtree.

The reports show Roundtree slapped her with his hand, kicked and punched her, bit her and then used his hands to choke her neck.

The patrol officer obtained photographs of the victim’s injuries to document her physical abuse.

“This defendant has a long history of domestic violence,” commented Assistant District Attorney Eli Brown. “His criminal history also includes prison trips for narcotics, burglary, and evading arrest. He is no stranger to local law enforcement.”

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

