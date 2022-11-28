Woman to be sentenced for child sex crimes

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A woman charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child is set to be sentenced Thursday.

According to the district attorneys office Tammy Bittick pled guilty to five counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child on September 15, 2022.

Prosecutors said Bittick was present while her husband, Sim Stanley Bittick, sexually assaulted and forced a child relative to commit sexual acts on him.

Tammy is set for sentencing on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. in the 15th District Court.

Sim was convicted and sentenced to 98 years for continuous sexual abuse of a child in August.

