2 charged after toddler drowned in hot tub while they used meth, court docs say

Two women are facing charges after a 14-month-old child drowned in a hot tub while they used drugs, according to court records. (Source: WKYT)
By Jim Stratman and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – Two Kentucky women are facing manslaughter charges after a 14-month-old child drowned in a hot tub while they used drugs, according to court records.

Monica and Erica Goodwin were arrested Monday in the death of Monica Goodwin’s child, officials said. They didn’t clarify Monica and Erica Goodwin’s relationship to each other.

According to court documents, the women were home with the child on Nov. 16 when they went upstairs and left the child alone downstairs.

Police said the child was unsupervised long enough to climb into a hot tub that was inside the home and drown.

Upon investigation, sheriff’s deputies said that the women admitted to regularly using meth and said that they had left the child alone to go upstairs and get high.

Deputies said they found drug paraphernalia in the upstairs bedroom, backing up the women’s statements.

The women were taken into custody. They are both facing one count of manslaughter and are being held in the Clark County Detention Center, each on a $50,000 bond.

The child’s funeral was held Tuesday. No further information was available.

