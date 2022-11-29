Atoka, Okla. (KXII) - An Atoka man faces multiple charges after fleeing from police during a routine traffic stop.

According to court documents from the state of Oklahoma, 29-year-old Johnny Hamilton was pulled over in Hugo after he failed to use a turn signal.

Before the officer exited his patrol vehicle, Hamilton sped away.

Court documents state Hamilton led police on a chase that reached speeds of more 110 miles per hour.

Sergeant Robert White of the Hugo Police Department said Hamilton entered highway 70, headed eastbound into oncoming traffic, and caused multiple vehicles to have to move out of the way to avoid being hit.

Officers apprehended Hamilton in Rufe, Oklahoma and then booked him into the Choctaw County Jail.

According to court documents, Hamilton charges are as follows:

Assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

Endangering other while eluding/attempting to elude police officer

Possession of firearm after former felony conviction

Possession of stolen vehicle

Removing proper or affixing improper license place

Driving with license cancelled, suspended, or revoke

Failure to signal on turning

Possession of controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine)

Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

