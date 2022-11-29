Texoma Local
Atoka’s Ritchie signs with OSU Baseball

Atoka's Ritchie signs with OSU Baseball
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ATOKA, Okla. (KXII) - Atoka baseball star Kollin Ritchie signed his letter of intent to play baseball at Oklahoma State.

Ritchie is the second area player to sign with OSU for baseball. Silo’s Kyler Proctor signed with the Cowboys earlier in November.

Ritchie has been a great baseball player for Atoka. He is excited to continue his playing career at his dream program up in Stillwater.

