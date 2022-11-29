Atoka’s Ritchie signs with OSU Baseball

ATOKA, Okla. (KXII) - Atoka baseball star Kollin Ritchie signed his letter of intent to play baseball at Oklahoma State.

Ritchie is the second area player to sign with OSU for baseball. Silo’s Kyler Proctor signed with the Cowboys earlier in November.

Ritchie has been a great baseball player for Atoka. He is excited to continue his playing career at his dream program up in Stillwater.

