Coalgate man arrested for alleged child sexual abuse

A Coalgate man was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing multiple children between August 2016 and September 2017.
A Coalgate man was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing multiple children between August 2016 and September 2017.(Coal County Sheriffs Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COAL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Coalgate man was arrested for alleged sexual abuse of multiple children between August of 2016 and September of 2017.

According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 24-year-old Xander Keith Pope sexually abused four children.

Court Documents state, on November 16 four children met with a forensic interviewer and recounted the times Pope sexually abused them.

One child told the interviewer when he was six or seven he felt something poking him in the butt when he was sitting on Pope’s lap.

Another unidentified juvenile told the interviewer, when she was around six or seven, she was sitting on Pope’s lap and playing video games when he put his hand down the front of her underwear.

Court documents state, Pope also raped a 9-year-old girl.

Pope is charged with child sexual abuse and rape by instrumentation.

