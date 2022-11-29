Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Durant City Council holds special meeting to discuss University Blvd

By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -It’s been a year since the West University Boulevard Construction Project and it’s nothing new that the businesses aren’t happy about the way the city has been handling the project.

Jake Townsend, manager of LivWell Meds said, “It’s long enough, I mean they’ve almost built an entire highway in Calera already.”

Westside Drive to Radio Road has been restored to two lanes, two way traffic, giving some businesses relief.

Nikki Goodlow, owner of Gifted Hands Salon said, “definitely been more people coming back because of the opening.”

But Goodlow shares how the roads are perfect, “there’s holes in the road, that are like causing, well it causes me problems cause I slow down and I feel like I almost get rear ended because I’m slowing down to not tear up my car.”

Last month the city posted via Facebook that the traffic lights on Radio Road will resume on October 19.

As of November 28, the intersection is still a four-way stop.

“There’s been lots of times where I almost get hit at that four-way, just because its odd, because you have to have a left only lane, there’s been times where multiple people go at the same time,” Goodlow added.

From Radio Road to University Place, University Boulevard is reduced to one lane each direction, causing frustration to the owners of Elite Wholesale Auto, who have now filed a lawsuit against the City of Durant.

Tuesday, Durant City Council called a special meeting to discuss the contract with Schiralli Construction.

Council unanimously voted to offer the existing contractor another shot, but this time with terms.

“One of the items I requested in our terms if we allow Schiralli back on the job is that I want a written weekly update from the company representative that comes to me,” said Durant City Manager, Lisa Taylor.

They will also require the contractor to hit milestones, that  if they don’t meet they’ll be financially penalized.

The contractor can either accept the council’s offer, deny it, or present a counteroffer.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family said Forrest Lewis was last seen wearing this outfit on Thanksgiving evening.
Family searching for answers after Denton County man disappears
A woman who disappeared over five decades ago was found in Fort Worth, Texas.
Woman missing for 51 years found in Texas
Darian Roundtree, 45, was sentenced to 50 years in prison for assault family violence with a...
Sherman man sentenced to 50 years for domestic violence
Grayson County judge-elect Bruce Dawsey said he will be opening an investigation into sitting...
Grayson County judge elect “shocked” by sitting judge’s job appointment
Michael Ray Myers was arrested for fleeing the scene of an accident, evading arrest in a motor...
DWI suspect arrested after fleeing scene of accident

Latest News

In a press conference, Judge-Elect Bruce Dawsey expresses intent to investigate Bill Magers'...
Grayson Co. Judge newly appointed leadership position in question
In a press conference, Judge-Elect Bruce Dawsey expresses intent to investigate Bill Magers'...
Grayson County Officials to investigate Bill Magers' newly appointed role as North Texas Regional Airport Director
Michael Ray Myers was arrested for fleeing the scene of an accident, evading arrest in a motor...
DWI suspect arrested after fleeing scene of accident
Tammy Bittick is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child and is set to be sentenced...
Woman to be sentenced for child sex crimes