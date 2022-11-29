Durant City Council holds special meeting to discuss University Blvd

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -It’s been a year since the West University Boulevard Construction Project and it’s nothing new that the businesses aren’t happy about the way the city has been handling the project.

Jake Townsend, manager of LivWell Meds said, “It’s long enough, I mean they’ve almost built an entire highway in Calera already.”

Westside Drive to Radio Road has been restored to two lanes, two way traffic, giving some businesses relief.

Nikki Goodlow, owner of Gifted Hands Salon said, “definitely been more people coming back because of the opening.”

But Goodlow shares how the roads are perfect, “there’s holes in the road, that are like causing, well it causes me problems cause I slow down and I feel like I almost get rear ended because I’m slowing down to not tear up my car.”

Last month the city posted via Facebook that the traffic lights on Radio Road will resume on October 19.

As of November 28, the intersection is still a four-way stop.

“There’s been lots of times where I almost get hit at that four-way, just because its odd, because you have to have a left only lane, there’s been times where multiple people go at the same time,” Goodlow added.

From Radio Road to University Place, University Boulevard is reduced to one lane each direction, causing frustration to the owners of Elite Wholesale Auto, who have now filed a lawsuit against the City of Durant.

Tuesday, Durant City Council called a special meeting to discuss the contract with Schiralli Construction.

Council unanimously voted to offer the existing contractor another shot, but this time with terms.

“One of the items I requested in our terms if we allow Schiralli back on the job is that I want a written weekly update from the company representative that comes to me,” said Durant City Manager, Lisa Taylor.

They will also require the contractor to hit milestones, that if they don’t meet they’ll be financially penalized.

The contractor can either accept the council’s offer, deny it, or present a counteroffer.

