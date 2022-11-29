Texoma Local
Grayson Co. Judge newly appointed leadership position in question

By Kayla Holt
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GRAYSON CO., Texas (KXII) - In a press conference On Monday, Grayson County Judge-Elect, Bruce Dawsey said, “After meeting in a closed door, executive session, the County Commissioners agreed to a $10,000 a month contract with county benefits for Bill Magers. This contract was signed by a RMA member before it was even voted on by the County Commissioners, proving this was somehow planned and discussed before the vote. Mr. Magers also called our two incoming commissioners and informed them that this was going to happen before the vote was actually taken.”

Dawsey said his first official action as Grayson County Judge when he takes office will be to launch an independent investigation into Bill Magers’ hiring as the head of the North Texas Regional Airport.

He said, “It is a crime in Texas, for commissioners court, to talk about county business, which will ultimately be discussed in executive session outside of that session.”

When Magers’ hiring was announced last week, he declined to speak, but News 12 did speak with the Vice Chairman of Grayson County Regional Mobility Authority, Randy Hensarling.

He said, “Given his background and experience in management and working on large deals, we thought the future of this airport being great for the county, somebody with this skill set, will be excellent for leading us into the future.”

Magers will also serve as Executive Director of the Grayson County Regional Mobility Authority, a political subdivision to finance, acquire, design, construct, operate, maintain, expand or extend transportation projects.

Dawsey has also called for a legal review into Magers’ hiring.

He concluded, “There are several laws in our Texas penal code and government code which protect the public from corruption from within our own county governments. I am immediately going to contact the Texas Attorney General to request their assistance to determine whether those laws were violated.”

