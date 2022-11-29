Texoma Local
Gunter rolls into state quarterfinals against familiar foe

Gunter prepares for Holliday rematch
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - The Gunter Tigers are rolling again, as they head into the state quarterfinal round where they will meet up with, who else, Holliday.

The winner of this contest will advance to the state semifinals. It’s a familiar story. The region title has gone through this game for awhile now. Perhaps no team has stood in the way of another team’s success more than Gunter has against the Eagles. Since 2017, Gunter has eliminated Holliday every year except for one. And in a couple of seasons, Gunter has beaten them twice, due to being in the same district.

Gunter is 13-0 on the season. They received a first round forteit, beat Jacksboro by 41, and Palmer by 34.

The two teams will meet at the Star on Friday at 7pm.

