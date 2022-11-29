Texoma Local
It’s beginning to sound like Christmas in Ardmore

With concerts coming up in just a week, the Ardmore band and chorale members are excited to share the music they’ve been working on with the public.
By Caroline Cluiss and KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - With concerts coming up in just a week, the Ardmore band and chorale members are excited to share the music they’ve been working on with the public.

For the Ardmore Community Chorale, this is the first concert they’ve had in four years.

“I think the last concert they had was cancelled due to an ice storm,” Singer and flautist, Monica Stolfa said. “So we had that and then we had COVID and this is the year we got it back and bigger and better than before.”

Monica Stolfa has been singing in the chorale for awhile, but recently joined the community band too.

She said the directors make it fun.

“It brought back good memories of when I was in high school and we had a ton of fun in the band section,” said Stolfa.

“We have people of all ages so we have students from upper middle school to I think one of our oldest members is 80 years old,” said Chauvin Aaron, Band director.

Director Chauvin Aaron says from students to retirees, they all enjoy learning from each other and making music.

“It’s nice playing with people from college or people who have graduated and come back its just a nice environment, everyone is really welcoming,” said Gavin Frias, Percussionist.

“We’re so excited to sing Christmas songs and what I’ve always known is that you come to this concert and you get in the Christmas spirit. and that’s what we all need this year,” said chorale member, MJ Sparks.

If you’re ready to enjoy some music and get in the holiday spirit, the Ardmore Community Chorale will sing at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4 and 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5 at Northwest Baptist Church in Ardmore.

The Community Band concert will be on Monday, Dec. 5 at 8 p.m. at the Goddard Center in Ardmore.

