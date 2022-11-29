Texoma Local
Man convicted of possession of child pornography, sentenced to 320 years

A jury deliberated for about twenty minutes before finding Sammy Eugene Evans guilty of possession of child pornography.
A jury deliberated for about twenty minutes before finding Sammy Eugene Evans guilty of possession of child pornography.(Lamar County & District Attorney’s Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A jury deliberated for about twenty minutes before finding Sammy Eugene Evans, 70, guilty of possession of child pornography.

First Assistant District Attorney Benjamin I Kaminar said a Lamar County jury convicted Evans of thirty counts of possession of child pornography on Tuesday.

“Early in 2022, law enforcement officers discovered large volumes of child pornography being downloaded and shared from a residence in Reno,” said Kaminar. “After obtaining a search warrant for the house, investigators seized multiple electronic devices from Sammy Evans containing hundreds of photos and videos of child pornography.”

According to the district attorneys office, the jury was presented with evidence of the material recovered from Evans’ computers and hard drives, including graphic video of a young child being raped. One detective involved testified that Evans’ activity drew attention from statewide investigators due to the amount of extreme and violent material being both downloaded from and shared with others.

The defendant took the stand in his own defense and admitted that he was downloading child pornography, according to the press release.

“The defendant tried to present himself as a vigilante who was identifying child abusers and exposing them on the dark web,” said Assistant District Attorney Nick Stallings. “The jury quickly saw through his story and held him accountable.”

The press release states, the jury of seven men and five women deliberated for approximately twenty minutes before finding Evans guilty of two counts of possession with intent to promote child pornography and twenty-eight counts of possession of child pornography.

During the punishment phase, jurors were presented with evidence of Evans’ previous conviction for injury to a child in Dallas County and being required to attend sex offender treatment, according to the district attorneys office. After fifteen minutes of deliberation, the jury returned the maximum sentence on each count, as well as a $10,000 fine on each.

Judge Wes Tidwell ordered the sentences to run consecutively for a total of three hundred twenty years in prison and a total fine of $300,000.

“Today, our citizens held Sammy Evans accountable for distributing vile filth in our community,” Lamar County District Attorney Gary Young said.

