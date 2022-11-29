Quick Blast of Cold and Wind

A strong pressure gradient behind this evening’s cold front will make for strong winds, up to 35 mph at times. Falling temperatures plus the stout gusts will make for wind chills as low as 15 degrees overnight. Bundle up!

Wednesday sees our winds settle down with highs near 50, clouds increase Thursday ahead of the next cold front. There will be chances of rain Friday and again Sunday through Tuesday as over-running sets up across a couple of weak fronts.

As for temperatures, bub-freezing readings can be expected tonight and Wednesday night, but milder skies prevail as we move into the first week of December.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

