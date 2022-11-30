Another Freeze Tonight, Back in the 60s by Friday

Scattered high clouds are flowing through our skies in advance of a weak upper wave now over Arizona. You can expect a steady stream of them overnight and into Thursday. The low-level air is very dry so rain is not expected. Let’s talk wind, or thankfully, the lack of it overnight; less than 5 mph! We will have plenty of cold air with most locations in the upper 20s.

Southerly flow returns for Thursday-Friday and that will boost temperatures into the upper 60s by Friday. It will be gusty, with Thursday winds gusting to about 20 mph and Friday wind speeds running up to 30 mph. A cold front passes Friday night, it will make for gusty north winds on Saturday with highs returning to the 50s.

The cold front begins to retreat northward as a warm front by Sunday, making for significant rain chances at that time. The forecast for next week features yet another cold front but with mild conditions. In fact, temperatures are expected to remain above freezing from Thursday afternoon through most of next week, meaning tonight will be the coldest one for a while.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

