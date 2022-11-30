Ardmore residents gather in Central Park for annual Christmas tree lighting

ARDMORE, Okla (KXII) - Ardmore residents gather in Central Park to celebrate what they call, the official start of the holiday season.

Director of Ardmore’s Parks and Rec, Teresa Ervin said, “We’ve been out here all day with our Christmas market. We have vendors, we have entertainment groups from local groups around our school areas.”

It’s a time of the year where the whole community comes together.

Ardmore Mayor, Douglas Pfau said, “This is when we open the Christmas season. We always do it the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. We light the Christmas tree; we have plenty of vendors come out and families come out. There are probably thousands of people here just to enjoy the season and start it off.”

As for the crowd’s favorite part of the night?

Young Ardmore residents said, “The lighting of the tree! The parade and the lighting.”

However, no matter your taste, Mayor Pfau said the whole night is filled with sights to see.

He explained, “The night parade is so much fun with all the lights and everything we do, we have like 8 local bands, it’s just wonderful.”

