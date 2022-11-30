Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma announces partnership with Atoka Public Schools

ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma and Atoka Public School have announced a multi-year farm-to-school partnership.

According to a Choctaw Nation press release, CNO will be the official producer and distributor of fresh beef, raised and harvested in Southeastern Oklahoma, to APS campuses.

APS is a rural district in Southeast Oklahoma with just over 800 students attending its two campuses, the press release states. CNO will be distributing the beef to APS weekly, and it will be the first school in the CNO reservation to provide only Choctaw beef on their school lunch menu.

“We are dedicated to providing high quality, locally grown beef through long-term sustainable practices,” said Executive Officer of Agriculture for the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Jody Standifer.

The program kicked off on November 16, and Atoka Public Schools will receive around 400 to 600 pounds of beef each week for its school lunch program, states the press release.

“This partnership allows our school district the opportunity to offer beef to our students that is right from the fields of Southeast Oklahoma to our cafeteria tables,” said Child Nutrition Director for Atoka Public Schools Stephanie Bray.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.