Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma announces partnership with Atoka Public Schools

The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma and Atoka Public School have announced a multi-year...
The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma and Atoka Public School have announced a multi-year farm-to-school partnership.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma and Atoka Public School have announced a multi-year farm-to-school partnership.

According to a Choctaw Nation press release, CNO will be the official producer and distributor of fresh beef, raised and harvested in Southeastern Oklahoma, to APS campuses.

APS is a rural district in Southeast Oklahoma with just over 800 students attending its two campuses, the press release states. CNO will be distributing the beef to APS weekly, and it will be the first school in the CNO reservation to provide only Choctaw beef on their school lunch menu.

“We are dedicated to providing high quality, locally grown beef through long-term sustainable practices,” said Executive Officer of Agriculture for the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Jody Standifer.

The program kicked off on November 16, and Atoka Public Schools will receive around 400 to 600 pounds of beef each week for its school lunch program, states the press release.

“This partnership allows our school district the opportunity to offer beef to our students that is right from the fields of Southeast Oklahoma to our cafeteria tables,” said Child Nutrition Director for Atoka Public Schools Stephanie Bray.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Coalgate man was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing multiple children between August...
Coalgate man arrested for alleged child sexual abuse
Darian Roundtree, 45, was sentenced to 50 years in prison for assault family violence with a...
Sherman man sentenced to 50 years for domestic violence
Authorities say a 12-year-old girl asked for help at a gas station in California after her...
Abandoned child gets help at gas station after father kills mother, authorities say
The Sherman Police Department is searching for Robert Kellis, 58, who they said evaded arrest.
Sherman man wanted for evading arrest and aggravated assault
Family said Forrest Lewis was last seen wearing this outfit on Thanksgiving evening.
Family searching for answers after Denton County man disappears

Latest News

The Ada Police Department is searching for Dalton K. Swartz who they said attacked two people...
Warrant issued for Ada man accused of attacking people with box cutter
A Coal County man was arrested, accused of killing his stepfather on Thanksgiving Day.
Man charged with murder of stepfather
Communities across Texoma are getting ready to hold tree lighting ceremonies.
Christmas tree lighting events in Texoma
Ardmore residents commence Downtown for the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony and Parade...
Ardmore residents gather in Central Park for annual Christmas tree lighting