Christmas tree lighting events in Texoma

Communities across Texoma are getting ready to hold tree lighting ceremonies.
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(KXII) - With the holiday season in full swing communities across Texoma are getting ready to hold tree lighting ceremonies.

Thursday events:

Denison:

The city of Denison is hosting its annual Christmas tree lighting Thursday, December 1 at approximately 6 p.m. at Heritage Park, 324 W. Main.

The event will include:

  • A hot cocoa competition from 4 p.m. through 7 p.m.
  • A parade beginning at 7 p.m.
  • Santa will be at the Denison on Ice at 4 p.m. and from 8 p.m. through 9 p.m.

Friday events:

Durant:

The city of Denison is hosting its annual tree lighting ceremony Friday, December 2 at 6 p.m.

According to the city, residents can expect an all-new drone light show.

Bonham:

The city of Bonham is hosting its annual tree lighting ceremony Friday, December 2 at 6 p.m. in downtown Bonham on the courthouse grounds.

The event will include:

  • A Christmas parade
  • Pictures with Santa

