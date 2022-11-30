Christmas tree lighting events in Texoma

(KXII) - With the holiday season in full swing communities across Texoma are getting ready to hold tree lighting ceremonies.

Thursday events:

Denison:

The city of Denison is hosting its annual Christmas tree lighting Thursday, December 1 at approximately 6 p.m. at Heritage Park, 324 W. Main.

The event will include:

A hot cocoa competition from 4 p.m. through 7 p.m.

A parade beginning at 7 p.m.

Santa will be at the Denison on Ice at 4 p.m. and from 8 p.m. through 9 p.m.

Friday events:

Durant:

The city of Denison is hosting its annual tree lighting ceremony Friday, December 2 at 6 p.m.

According to the city, residents can expect an all-new drone light show.

Bonham:

The city of Bonham is hosting its annual tree lighting ceremony Friday, December 2 at 6 p.m. in downtown Bonham on the courthouse grounds.

The event will include:

A Christmas parade

Pictures with Santa

