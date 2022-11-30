Denton County man reported missing found dead

AUBREY, Texas (KXII) - A Durant native who was reported missing from Denton County the day after Thanksgiving was found dead Tuesday.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said 30-year-old Forrest Lewis, of Little Elm, was found dead in his crashed vehicle in a heavy brush area on FM-2931, three miles southeast of Aubrey, on private property.

DPS said Lewis was traveling southbound, on FM-2931, at a high rate of speed, ran off the road at a curve, and rolled his vehicle.

Troopers said Lewis was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

DPS said this is an ongoing investigation.

