Man charged with murder of stepfather

LEHIGH, Okla. (KXII) - A Coal County man was arrested, accused of killing his stepfather on Thanksgiving Day.

According to court documents from the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, 45-year-old Ronald Wayne Yarbrough Jr. is charged with second degree murder for the stabbing death of 66-year-old Robert Earl Stevens.

Yarbrough’s mother, Sue Ellen Stevens, who is also Stevens’ wife, told authorities that the stabbing occurred after an argument in the car on their way home from visiting a family member at a Plano hospital, according to court documents. Sue said Yarbrough had been drinking and became angry with Stevens for turning down the radio.

Once they arrived home, the two fought in the front yard and Yarbrough stabbed Stevens, according to court documents.

Stevens was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Yarbrough is charged with murder in the first degree and is being held in the Atoka County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

