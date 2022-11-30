Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Man gets 70 years for torture death of son, 4

Alan Morgan pleaded guilty to murder and felony battery.
Alan Morgan pleaded guilty to murder and felony battery.(La Porte County Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 1:26 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAPORTE, Ind. (AP) — A judge sentenced a northwestern Indiana man to 70 years in prison Tuesday for the torture death of his 4-year-old son he was seen on video punching at least 28 times over two days over potty training.

The lead LaPorte County investigator in the case, Jacob Koch, described video footage from inside the family’s home that showed Alan Morgan, 29, of Hamlet, repeatedly abusing Judah Morgan in the days leading up the discovery of his dead body on Oct. 11, 2021.

The footage showed Morgan repeatedly punching his son, holding the boy up by his neck and dropping him on the floor and leaving him alone for hours in a cold, dark basement that had no furniture, Koch said. It showed Morgan punching the boy at least 13 times on Oct. 7 and at least 15 times the following day.

Forensic pathologist Dr. John Feczko testified an autopsy showed the boy weighed just 36 pounds. An X-ray showed a partially healed collarbone fracture, and the boy suffered bleeding on the brain and trauma to his abdomen and back, Feczko said.

Morgan pleaded guilty to murder and felony battery.

Morgan did not make a statement during the sentencing hearing.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Coalgate man was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing multiple children between August...
Coalgate man arrested for alleged child sexual abuse
Darian Roundtree, 45, was sentenced to 50 years in prison for assault family violence with a...
Sherman man sentenced to 50 years for domestic violence
The Sherman Police Department is searching for Robert Kellis, 58, who they said evaded arrest.
Sherman man wanted for evading arrest and aggravated assault
Family said Forrest Lewis was last seen wearing this outfit on Thanksgiving evening.
Family searching for answers after Denton County man disappears
An Atoka man faces multiple charges after fleeing from police during a routine traffic stop.
Atoka man faces multiple charges after fleeing from police

Latest News

Musician Christine McVie attends the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the...
Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies at 79
Police are looking for Christopher Keeley in connection to a couple found dead in their home in...
Married couple found dead in home; police search for suspect
The Ada Police Department is searching for Dalton K. Swartz who they said attacked two people...
Warrant issued for Ada man accused of attacking people with box cutter
Maria Correa, of Washington, center, who says she is sick with cancer, cannot work, and that...
Higher food prices worsen hunger crisis this holiday season
Candles and flowers have been placed outside the home where three people died in Riverside,...
Police: Deputy posed as teen online to lure California girl