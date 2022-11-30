Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Netflix releases first trailer for ‘That ‘90s Show’

"That '90s Show" premieres on Netflix Jan. 19. (Source: Netflix)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 8:52 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Netflix just dropped a teaser clip for its sequel series to “That ‘70s Show.”

The hit sitcom set in the 1970s aired in the 1990s and early 2000s.

The new sequel series, “That ‘90s Show,” takes place two decades later and features the children of the teenagers in the original.

Actors Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, who played parents in the original series, now play grandparents with a new crop of youngsters hanging out in their basement.

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, and other stars from the original series will guest star in one of the new show’s 10 episodes.

“That ‘90s Show” premieres on Netflix on Jan. 19.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darian Roundtree, 45, was sentenced to 50 years in prison for assault family violence with a...
Sherman man sentenced to 50 years for domestic violence
Family said Forrest Lewis was last seen wearing this outfit on Thanksgiving evening.
Family searching for answers after Denton County man disappears
A Coalgate man was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing multiple children between August...
Coalgate man arrested for alleged child sexual abuse
The Sherman Police Department is searching for Robert Kellis, 58, who they said evaded arrest.
Sherman man wanted for evading arrest and aggravated assault
Police said the man was dead from injuries sustained in the incident when they arrived on scene...
Tree trimmer dies after falling into wood chipper, police say

Latest News

DoorDash said it will give drivers 10% cash back when they buy gas using DasherDirect, the...
DoorDash cuts 1,250 jobs as deliveries ebb after pandemic
Netflix releases first trailer for 'That '90s Show'
Shoppers pick out items at a grocery store in Glenview, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. On...
US revises up last quarter’s economic growth to 2.9% rate
The steeple was blown off a church in the community of Steens, Mississippi, after a strong...
At least 2 dead as southern towns assess storm damage and tornado threat continues