Sherman new police facility set to be ready this Spring

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman police department is just a few months away from completion of its new 33,000 square-foot facility.

“Currently we are about 90% complete, we broke ground on December 7th, 2021 so we are 45 days ahead of schedule,” said Chief of Police Jason Jeffcoat.

For police Chief Jason Jeffcoat the new 15.4 million dollar building couldn’t come soon enough.

“We are literally sitting on top of each other, our evidence is stacked on top of each other, and we just don’t have room to properly do our job every day,” he added.

The current Sherman police station was built in the late 60s and as the city keeps growing so is their police force.

The new station will have many upgrades including full size locker rooms for officers and a bigger parking lot.

“We have our own gym where officers will be able to workout on their lunch break and come back take a shower and go back on the street,” said Chief Jeffcoat.

Also the facility will have a crime lab that will allow police officers to use the latest technology to catch even more bad guys.

The new location is an area of upcoming development off of West Travis near the new Sherman High School and fire station

Chief Jeffcoat has been part of this process for almost four years and is now less than four months from completion in March.

He added, “to see it this complete is really exciting and when we get to move in it will be a dream come true for me. I have been with the police department for 24 years and I never thought that I would be at a new station and here we are today.”

