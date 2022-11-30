Warrant issued for Ada man accused of attacking people with box cutter

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - The Ada Police Department is searching for a man who they said attacked two people with a box cutter.

Police said Dalton K. Swartz has a warrant for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

According to a social media post, Swartz allegedly severely injured two people with a utility knife.

Police said if you see Swartz do not approach him, or if you have any information on his whereabouts contact Sgt. Meeks at 580-436-6300.

If you have information you can also call Crime Stoppers at 580-33-CATCH, or email crime.stoppers@adaok.com.

Sergeant Mike Meeks has obtained a felony arrest warrant for Dalton K. Swartz pictured below. The warrant is for... Posted by City of Ada, Oklahoma Police Department on Tuesday, November 29, 2022

