Warrant issued for Ada man accused of attacking people with box cutter
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - The Ada Police Department is searching for a man who they said attacked two people with a box cutter.
Police said Dalton K. Swartz has a warrant for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
According to a social media post, Swartz allegedly severely injured two people with a utility knife.
Police said if you see Swartz do not approach him, or if you have any information on his whereabouts contact Sgt. Meeks at 580-436-6300.
If you have information you can also call Crime Stoppers at 580-33-CATCH, or email crime.stoppers@adaok.com.
