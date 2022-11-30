Texoma Local
Whitesboro prepares for Brock rematch

Whitesboro prepares for Brock
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - The Whitesboro Bearcats will get their rematch with Brock on Thursday in the regional finals.

The Bearcats lost to Brock in this same round a year ago. Brock also beat Whitesboro earlier this season, 39-35 in a game that went down to the final play in Brock.

The Bearcats have really played well on both sides of the ball throughout the playoffs. They have posted lopsided wins over Vernon, Dalhart and Paradise.

Now, things do get tougher. The Bearcats are 11-1 on the year. On Thursday, they’ll face the only team that has beaten them this season when they face the Eagles.

Whitesboro and Brock will play at Collins Stadium in Denton at 7:30pm on Thursday.

