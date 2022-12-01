Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

2 charged after toddler dies from ingesting fentanyl, police say

Amanda Tufts, 35, and James Collins, 25, are facing multiple charges related to the child’s...
Amanda Tufts, 35, and James Collins, 25, are facing multiple charges related to the child’s death on Nov. 11. Both are being held without bond.(St. Louis County PD)
By Dan Greenwald and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) – A man and a woman in St. Louis were arrested after a toddler died from ingesting fentanyl, according to police.

Amanda Tufts, 35, and James Collins, 25, are facing multiple charges related to the child’s death on Nov. 11. Both are being held without bond.

Police said they received a call that day about an unresponsive child at a home. That child, identified as 21-month-old Lilinna Leak, was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.

According to police, Lilinna tested positive for fentanyl. Officers said they found capsules, drug paraphernalia, powder residue and guns in the home.

Tufts and Collins told officers they knew that Lilinna had infested fentanyl but did not seek medical attention for her, police said.

Another toddler was home at the time and was also exposed to drugs, paraphernalia and guns, police said. That child was evaluated and determined to be in good health.

Police did not clarify Lilinna’s relationship to Tufts and Collins.

Copyright 2022 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Durant native who was reported missing from Denton County the day after Thanksgiving was...
Denton County man reported missing found dead
A Coal County man was arrested, accused of killing his stepfather on Thanksgiving Day.
Man charged with murder of stepfather
Authorities say a 12-year-old girl asked for help at a gas station in California after her...
Abandoned child gets help at gas station after father kills mother, authorities say
The Ada Police Department is searching for Dalton K. Swartz who they said attacked two people...
Warrant issued for Ada man accused of attacking people with box cutter
Country singer-songwriter Jake Flint died hours after his wedding, his publicist told The...
Reports: Country singer Jake Flint dies hours after his wedding

Latest News

FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) walks on the field during an NFL...
Police: Antonio Brown faces arrest warrant for domestic incident
Eric Holland pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and felony theft.
Man sentenced to prison in severed head case in Las Vegas
Baseball Hall of Famer Gaylord Perry greets fans at the All-Star FanFest in Washington,...
Gaylord Perry, two-time Cy Young winner, dies at 84
French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President Joe Biden watch an arrival ceremony at the...
Biden, Macron vow unity against Russia, discuss trade row