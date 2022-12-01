Texoma Local
Ada man taken to hospital after crash in Murray County

An Ada man was taken to the hospital after a crash in Murray County Wednesday.
An Ada man was taken to the hospital after a crash in Murray County Wednesday.
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MURRAY COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Ada man was taken to the hospital after a crash in Murray County Wednesday.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on State Highway 1 approximately one mile north of Hickory at 12:07 p.m.

Troopers said a car driven by Matthew P. Culwell, 40, was headed northbound when he crossed the median and struck a 24 foot stock trailer being pulled by a pickup driven by Jeffery M. Earles, 68, of Ardmore.

OHP said Culwell was transported to the Chickasaw Nation Medical Center with a leg injury. He was later transferred to OU Medical Center.

The driver of the pickup, Earles was not injured.

Troopers said Culwell was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Earles was wearing his seatbelt.

