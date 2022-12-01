Boil water notice issued for Van Alstyne

VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) - The City of Van Alstyne issued a boil water notice Wednesday.

The Van Alstyne Police Department said the boil water notice was issued out of an abundance of caution, and all customers affected will be notified via CodeRED.

According to a social media post, only a small number of residents and businesses are affected.

To see a list of the affected addresses click here.

****ATTENTION**** The City has issued a boil water notice and out of an abundance of caution, all customers will be... Posted by Van Alstyne Police Department on Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.