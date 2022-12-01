Texoma Local
Boil water notice issued for Van Alstyne

The City of Van Alstyne issued a boil water notice Wednesday.
The City of Van Alstyne issued a boil water notice Wednesday.
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) - The City of Van Alstyne issued a boil water notice Wednesday.

The Van Alstyne Police Department said the boil water notice was issued out of an abundance of caution, and all customers affected will be notified via CodeRED.

According to a social media post, only a small number of residents and businesses are affected.

To see a list of the affected addresses click here.

