Collinsville ready for quarterfinal matchup with top ranked Albany

COLLINSVILLE, Texas (KXII) - The Collinsville Pirates will get their chance to take a shot at the top ranked team in the state on Friday.

The Pirates will face Albany in the state quarterfinals. It is the Pirates’ first trip to the final eight since 2009. Collinsville’s deepest playoff run came in 2000 when they made it to the state semifinals. A win over Albany would match that appearance.

It is a huge task against a tradition rich program, but then again, Collinsville completed a similar task last week when they took down Windthorst. These Pirates are playing well, they have big play capability, and they hope to put that on display against the top ranked team.

Collinsville and Albany will play on Friday in Mineral Wells at 7pm.

