Davis Police searching for alleged robbery suspects
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DAVIS, Okla. (KXII) - The Davis Police Department are searching for two people who allegedly stole about $300 worth of merchandise.
Police said the man and woman visited a local store and stole $200 to $300 worth of merchandise.
The two suspects were driving a maroon mini van, according to law enforcement.
If you have any information you can notify the Davis Police Department at 580-369-2323.
Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.