Davis Police searching for alleged robbery suspects

The Davis Police Department are searching for two people who allegedly stole about $300 worth...
The Davis Police Department are searching for two people who allegedly stole about $300 worth of merchandise.(The Davis Police Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DAVIS, Okla. (KXII) - The Davis Police Department are searching for two people who allegedly stole about $300 worth of merchandise.

Police said the man and woman visited a local store and stole $200 to $300 worth of merchandise.

The two suspects were driving a maroon mini van, according to law enforcement.

If you have any information you can notify the Davis Police Department at 580-369-2323.

These two visited a local store and stole 2 to 300 dollars in merchandise. If anyone knows who they are please notify...

Posted by Davis Police Department on Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Sherman ISD set to propose $540 million school bond
Sherman ISD set to propose $540 million school bond
Sherman ISD set to propose $540 million school bond