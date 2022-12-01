Davis Police searching for alleged robbery suspects

DAVIS, Okla. (KXII) - The Davis Police Department are searching for two people who allegedly stole about $300 worth of merchandise.

Police said the man and woman visited a local store and stole $200 to $300 worth of merchandise.

The two suspects were driving a maroon mini van, according to law enforcement.

If you have any information you can notify the Davis Police Department at 580-369-2323.

These two visited a local store and stole 2 to 300 dollars in merchandise. If anyone knows who they are please notify... Posted by Davis Police Department on Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.