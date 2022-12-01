Esports at SOSU continues to grow with new gaming arena

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -Esports, short for electronic sports, has taken off globally and at Southeastern Oklahoma State University.

“Esports at Southeastern has gone on for a little over a year now,” said Steven Harris, Assistant Director of Admissions & Esports Coach.

It didn’t take long for gamers to outgrow their current space in the basement of the Morrison building.

“Our discord, which is a social media platform, has right around 200 users and right over a hundred of what I would say are active students involved in the program,” Harris added.

With five players on SOSU’s Esports competitive team, they need a place to practice.

Once the new arena opens, there will be more than enough space.

Plus, it will be in a more visible location, “it is in the Student Union, adjacent to the basketball gym and across from the Magnolia Cafe,” Harris said.

Not only will the team have a bigger facility, but the arena will also be open to the whole student body

Harris said, “this one is going to be for our competitive teams with two dedicated rooms and computers for our teams to compete, play in tournaments, to practice, to strategize. Then also there will be computers out here in the lobby that the student body will be able to use, free of use for them.”

Senior Nick Ratgen said, “the Esports community and the gaming community in general is all about being inclusive and accepting everyone here and making sure everyone has a place where they feel welcomed and develop friendships in.”

SOSU President Dr. Thomas Newsom said the new area is a half a million dollar project.

“Well it’s amazing, there’s more work that has been done, we’re in the installation phase right now, installing computers, installing some signage so we’re hopeful and pretty optimistic that we will have a grand opening ceremony when the students come back for the spring semester,” Dr. Newsom said.

And Ratgen hopes more people learn about the sport, ”it’s more than just gaming and there’s a lot more that goes into it than just playing video games, there’s positions, there’s coaches, there’s journalism about it.”

