Sherman ISD set to propose $540 million school bond

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman ISD Superintendent, Dr. Tyson Bennett told News 12, “With all the growth that we see in our community, we’re in a great position today to be able to go after our capital projects or our bond program with no tax rate increase.”

Sherman ISD is proposing a $540 million school bond.

It’s a proposal Dr. Bennett said will meet short- and long-term needs.

He said, “We’re excited about the growth that we see in our community. We’re preparing for that growth and for the last three months, we had a committee that’s been working on preparing for growth and developed a long-range facility plan that is going to address that growth over the next 10 years.”

The bond would entail building two new elementary schools, a new early childhood center, renovations to three campuses, the replacement of two campuses, and a new stadium.

Dr. Bennett said, “We’re also addressing our aging facilities, making sure that we have efficient facilities moving forward, but most importantly we’re addressing the safety and security of our school district.

One Sherman resident, who chooses to remain anonymous, said that to her, the bond sounds like a good idea.

She said, “If the city is growing, we got to grow with them. We can’t sit still and then not have anywhere to put those kids. My son will be going to school here and I also have three grandbabies as well. I want them to be comfortable and have the proper education and be in proper facilities. I also want them to be safe.

For those who may be opposed to the bond, she said,” I understand that everyone has a rebuttal to each thing. They’ll say, ‘well it won’t go up now, but it will go up later.’ "

However, she said, if that would be the case, she’ll cross that bridge when she gets to it.

Dr. Bennett said the committee will make their final decision of putting the bond up for election, in January.

