Warmer Friday, Cooler Again Saturday, Plenty of Wind to Go Around

A very weak upper wave generated lots of clouds for the first day of December but not much more than a few patches of very light rain, most of which didn’t reach the ground. The wave passes overnight, keeping skies cloudy. The clouds coupled with southerly surface winds will keep us much warmer than last night, most locations will see little change in temperatures between sunset and sunrise, and all will remain well above freezing.

Morning clouds give way to partly to mostly sunny skies Friday afternoon, there will tend to be more clouds in our eastern counties like Choctaw and Lamar, with a bigger dose of sun as you hear farther west. All locations should reach daytime highs in the 60s with a few lower 70s possible along I-35.

Another cold front passes Friday night with the customary gusty north wind, but no rain expected. Highs on Saturday will be in the 50s, about 15 degrees cooler than Friday, and with sunny skies. The pattern becomes quite murky from Sunday into the middle of next week as a series of weak weather systems and increasing low-level moisture provide some chance of rain each day. However, the highest rain prospect in our 7-day outlook zeroes in on Saturday night/Sunday morning.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

