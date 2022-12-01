Wrestling trailer stolen with $50,000 of supplies and Christmas toys for donations

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A trailer parked behind the Sherman Elks Lodge off FM 1417 went missing overnight.

The owners, Texoma Pro Wrestling, said it wasn’t just their livelihood stuffed inside the trailer but Christmas gifts for local kids, and they need help getting it back.

“It’s gut-wrenching,” said President and CEO of Texoma Pro Wrestling, Robert Langdon. “It’s not my life because I have another job and everything, but I lost everything. It’s got everything in there. There’s no words for what I’ve lost.”

The Texoma Pro Wrestling trailer was stacked inside with everything it needed for shows.

“Anything and everything you see at an actual wrestling event was inside that trailer,” said Langdon. “Altogether, with the trailer and everything, we’ve estimated costs to be about $50,000.”

It was also where the wrestlers were storing something special, toys for families who need extra help during the holidays.

“It’s not about me,” said Langdon. “It’s about the fans. It’s about the kids.”

Langdon said he thinks the owners of a white four-door truck in surveillance video are the culprits, and the trailer may already be north of the Red River.

“We got a phone call this morning that somebody thought they spotted it in Calera, Oklahoma.”

His message to whoever took the trailer-

“I just want it back. I don’t care,” said Langdon. “If you want the trailer, keep the trailer. I’ll get another trailer. I just want everything inside.”

Langdon said his upcoming shows and toy drives are not canceled thanks to the support of other wrestling promoters that will let them use their rings.

But whether or not he can continue shows in Sherman in the future rides on getting this trailer back.

He said he is willing to put up a $5,000 reward fee.

