Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma

Wrestling trailer stolen with $50,000 of supplies and Christmas toys for donations

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A trailer parked behind the Sherman Elks Lodge off FM 1417 went missing overnight.

The owners, Texoma Pro Wrestling, said it wasn’t just their livelihood stuffed inside the trailer but Christmas gifts for local kids, and they need help getting it back.

“It’s gut-wrenching,” said President and CEO of Texoma Pro Wrestling, Robert Langdon. “It’s not my life because I have another job and everything, but I lost everything. It’s got everything in there. There’s no words for what I’ve lost.”

The Texoma Pro Wrestling trailer was stacked inside with everything it needed for shows.

“Anything and everything you see at an actual wrestling event was inside that trailer,” said Langdon. “Altogether, with the trailer and everything, we’ve estimated costs to be about $50,000.”

It was also where the wrestlers were storing something special, toys for families who need extra help during the holidays.

“It’s not about me,” said Langdon. “It’s about the fans. It’s about the kids.”

Langdon said he thinks the owners of a white four-door truck in surveillance video are the culprits, and the trailer may already be north of the Red River.

“We got a phone call this morning that somebody thought they spotted it in Calera, Oklahoma.”

His message to whoever took the trailer-

“I just want it back. I don’t care,” said Langdon. “If you want the trailer, keep the trailer. I’ll get another trailer. I just want everything inside.”

Langdon said his upcoming shows and toy drives are not canceled thanks to the support of other wrestling promoters that will let them use their rings.

But whether or not he can continue shows in Sherman in the future rides on getting this trailer back.

He said he is willing to put up a $5,000 reward fee.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Coalgate man was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing multiple children between August...
Coalgate man arrested for alleged child sexual abuse
Darian Roundtree, 45, was sentenced to 50 years in prison for assault family violence with a...
Sherman man sentenced to 50 years for domestic violence
Authorities say a 12-year-old girl asked for help at a gas station in California after her...
Abandoned child gets help at gas station after father kills mother, authorities say
A Sherman man who fled from deputies after being pulled over was booked into jail Wednesday.
Sherman man wanted for evading arrest, aggravated assault arrested
Family said Forrest Lewis was last seen wearing this outfit on Thanksgiving evening.
Family searching for answers after Denton County man disappears

Latest News

The City of Van Alstyne issued a boil water notice Wednesday.
Boil water notice issued for Van Alstyne
A Durant native who was reported missing from Denton County the day after Thanksgiving was...
Denton County man reported missing found dead
“Connect with their identity, and your identity is a part of your language, it’s a part of who...
Choctaw Nation looks to younger generation to help preserve the language
A Sherman man who fled from deputies after being pulled over was booked into jail Wednesday.
Sherman man wanted for evading arrest, aggravated assault arrested