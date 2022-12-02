A+ Athlete: Cooper Walters, Coleman

COLEMAN, Okla. (KXII) - This week’s A+ Athlete is Cooper Walters of Coleman High School.

Cooper has straight-A’s, is a member of the National Honor’s Society, has an ACT score of 28, and will graduate as his class’s Valedictorian in the spring. All while taking several concurrent courses over at Murray State.

“Cooper comes into the classroom, and he’s prepared, has what he needs to have,” said Coleman Agricultural Teacher Michael Stuart. “Always engaged, always willing to answer questions when he’s asked. Knowledgeable, smart young man.”

“We always were pushed to do better in school, and we always were taught that school’s more important than sports,” said Walters. “So, if we didn’t get our grades up, we weren’t going to play sports. So, we always had to keep them both going strong.”

As an athlete Cooper excels just as much as in the classroom. As a standout member of both Coleman Basketball and Baseball, Cooper has started all four-years. Earning All-Conference and All-Star honors the past two seasons in both sports, while also being named last season’s Most Valuable Player.

“Coop is one of those individuals that you kind of want your kids to grow up to be like,” said Coleman Basketball head coach Greg Ferguson. “I have two boys and they’re very fortunate to have a role model like Cooper in their life and my sons come into practice a lot and their able to see Cooper and see his work ethic and see how he works. It’s a great opportunity for my kids to see what we strive to be like as a person.”

“It definitely helps with working as a team, relying on others and leading others,” said Walters. “We get a lot of chances to lead others to try and push them to success and also allow them to push you when needed.”

