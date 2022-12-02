Denison hosts 88th annual Christmas parade

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Denison!

Heritage Park filled with people ready to kick off the holiday season.

One young Denison resident shared how much he enjoys the holiday event.

He said, “I’ve lived here my whole life. It’s super crowded, super fun.”

Residents gathered downtown to see Denison’s Christmas tree light up for the first time this season.

A young resident from Pottsboro said, “I normally come out here to watch my friend’s older sister sing for stage stripped and she was singing this night.”

There was even a hot cocoa contest held to raise money for different charities.

Denison student and Goodwill volunteer, Brandon Palmer said, “It is a contest to see who can raise the most money for their non-profit organization. it’s really fun, it’s a really fun way to just get together with a group of classmates and raise money for a charity.”

The night ended with the 88th annual christmas parade, entertaining the crowd with music, dancing and of course, seasoned greetings.

