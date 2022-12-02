Texoma Local
Denison Police investigate fatal auto-pedestrian crash

Denison Police are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash that left two people dead on Thursday.
Denison Police are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash that left two people dead on Thursday.(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison Police are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash that left two people dead on Thursday.

Denison Communications and Media Manager, Emily Agans said around 8 p.m. Thursday evening, police responded to a call of a crash on the southbound lanes of US-75 near FM 691.

Upon investigation, officers determined two pedestrians were crossing the southbound lanes of US-75 when they were hit by a vehicle, according to a press release.

Agans said both pedestrians were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver stayed on scene and cooperated with police.

Names of the victims will be released pending next of kin notifications.

The investigation is ongoing. Check back for updates.

