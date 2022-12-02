Denison Yellow Jackets coming together for one of their one

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -Calvin Hill, a Denison High School and Southeastern graduate, moved to Bryan, Texas to pursue his coaching and teaching career.

Joel Luper was Calvin’s high school and college teammate in the late eighties and early nineties, “he was driving for the Santa wonderland, the event they have down there.”

November 20, the bus Coach Hill was driving was struck by an SUV going the wrong way in College Station, causing both vehicles to burst into flames.

Police pulled him from the fiery wreckage, “he’s had several surgeries, some major burns,” said Coach Charlie Means, who also grew up with Calvin.

To help with medical bills, his yellow jacket family is jumping into action to assist the Hill family on Calvin’s long road to recovery.

“Here in North Texas, Southern Oklahoma, we’ve got a account set up with First United Bank, it’s the ‘Calvin Hill Medical Fund’, anybody can go to any branch and donate,” Coach Means said.

Coach Means, says anything helps, “he’s a Denison guy and we’ve been on little league teams and football and baseball stuff since third grade and we both got into the teaching and coaching career along with Coach Luper about the same time and we’ve just remained friends throughout our lives, he’s a special guy.”

“He’d give you the shirt off your back, easy person to talk to, really likable by everybody, you know fun guy to be around,” Coach Luper said.

Along with the First United Account, you can reach out to both Coach Means and Coach Luper to donate via Cash App or Venmo.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.